Go
Toast

Thirsty Buffalo Bar & Grill

Thirsty Buffalo is the place to go if you’re looking to watch the big game, grab a bite to eat or if want a home town feel of a place to go and have a drink with friends. Thirsty Buffalo doe not have a bad seat in the house! We hope to see you soon.

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

555 Elmwood Ave • $$

Avg 4 (412 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

555 Elmwood Ave

Buffalo NY

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday1:00 am - 4:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 am - 4:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 am - 4:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday1:00 am - 4:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday1:00 am - 4:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thin Man Brewery

No reviews yet

Craft beer and pub fare.

Just Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Mood

No reviews yet

Buffalo's First Plant Based Restaurant

INIZIO

No reviews yet

Italian Cuisine

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston