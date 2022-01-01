Thirsty Buffalo Bar & Grill
Thirsty Buffalo is the place to go if you’re looking to watch the big game, grab a bite to eat or if want a home town feel of a place to go and have a drink with friends. Thirsty Buffalo doe not have a bad seat in the house! We hope to see you soon.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
555 Elmwood Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
555 Elmwood Ave
Buffalo NY
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|1:00 am - 4:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 am - 4:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 am - 4:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 am - 4:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 am - 4:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
