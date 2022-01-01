Thirsty Dog Brewing - Cleveland Flats
At our Flats East Bank location we brew exclusive beers you can’t find anywhere else in addition to your Thirsty dog favorites on 42 tap handles.
Our brewhouse menu has something for everyone from our shareable appetizers to our ‘build your salads & bowls’ and a number of 'between the bun' options.
1085 Old River Road
Location
1085 Old River Road
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Rum Runners
Come in and enjoy!
Flats Country Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Good Night John Boy
Come in and enjoy!
Inferno Flats
Pizza by Day, Nightclub by night.