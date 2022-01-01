Go
Thirsty Dog Brewing - Cleveland Flats

At our Flats East Bank location we brew exclusive beers you can’t find anywhere else in addition to your Thirsty dog favorites on 42 tap handles.
Our brewhouse menu has something for everyone from our shareable appetizers to our ‘build your salads & bowls’ and a number of 'between the bun' options.

1085 Old River Road

1085 Old River Road

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
