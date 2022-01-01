Go
Toast

Thirsty Dog

Taco's, Margarita and Tequila. Specials: "Taco Tuesday", "Thirsty Thursday with Clifford the thirsty dog" and "When it rains......we pour". Come in and enjoy!

141 N Plano Rd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

141 N Plano Rd

Richardson TX

Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pinedas Mexican Cuisine

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated business offering authentic Mexican cuisine using only fresh ingredients.

Magic Cup Cafe

No reviews yet

We strive for a wholesome approach with fresh local goods, a friendly and knowledgeable staff, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Eastern and western influences merge with the best aspects of boba tea, smoothie and craft coffee shops to provide each customer with a unique experience. Additionally, we offer a selection of Asian fusion dishes, setting us apart from your average drink stop.

Azzurri Pizzeria + Bar

No reviews yet

For over 20 years we have been serving the customers of Spectrum Soccer and now we are excited to be able to bring our recipes to your family by offering in restaurant dining, take-out AND delivery.
Thank you for letting us serve you and your family!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston