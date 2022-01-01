Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill
Your Friendly Neighborhood Pub!
GRILL
1105 South Broadway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1105 South Broadway
Albert Lea MN
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
112 On Broadway
Come in and enjoy!
The Interchange
The Interchange offers a unique dining experience in Historical Downtown Albert Lea. Enjoy our one-of-a-kind atmosphere.
We love to serve Breakfast, Lunch, Full Coffee Bar, Smoothies, Wine, Beer, and More.
1910 Fresh Mexican
Fresh Mexican Food!
Wedgewood Cove
Come join us in either our award-winning dining room or in our modern sports bar to celebrate, enjoy good food and drink with family and friends.