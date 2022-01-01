Go
Toast

Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill

Your Friendly Neighborhood Pub!

GRILL

1105 South Broadway • $$

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Smash Cheeseburger$14.79
Super juicy and packed with flavor. Two thin seared cheeseburgers totaling ¾ lb with sautéed onion & pepper, ketchup, mustard, mayo, red onions & pickles.
Pepper Jack Jalapeno Burger$11.99
Seasoned beef patty topped with sauteed onions & jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, tomato & lettuce. Served with fries.
Rum-glazed Pineapple Bacon Burger$12.59
Our seasoned patty with cheddar, bacon and a rum glazed pineapple ring coated without house coconut rum sauce.
Whiskey-Glazed Chicken Sandwich$12.79
Grilled whiskey-glazed chicken breast, hickory bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a grilled bun. Includes fries.
Beer Chicken & Fries Basket$12.75
Tender beer battered chicken tenderloin served with fries, coleslaw and ranch dressing.
Beer Battered Onion Rings$8.29
Thick fried rings served with a dip of your choice.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.89
Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Extra - Ranch$0.50
Cheeseburger$9.89
Seasoned ground beef with cheese, lettuce & tomato. Comes with fries.
Reuben Sandwich$11.99
Sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese topped with house-made 1000 island on grilled marble rye bread. Includes fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

1105 South Broadway

Albert Lea MN

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

112 On Broadway

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Interchange

No reviews yet

The Interchange offers a unique dining experience in Historical Downtown Albert Lea. Enjoy our one-of-a-kind atmosphere.
We love to serve Breakfast, Lunch, Full Coffee Bar, Smoothies, Wine, Beer, and More.

1910 Fresh Mexican

No reviews yet

Fresh Mexican Food!

Wedgewood Cove

No reviews yet

Come join us in either our award-winning dining room or in our modern sports bar to celebrate, enjoy good food and drink with family and friends.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston