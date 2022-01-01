Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

Go
Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.

Popular Items

Smoked Turkey Club$15.95
Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .
Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders$12.95
Jalapeños buttermilk marinated chicken double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Served on a toasted slider buns spread with chipotle aioli, topped with Napa slaw tossed with Sweet Chipotle dressing.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
BBQ White Cheddar Burger$15.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with garlic aioli. Served with melted white cheddar cheese,
Black Butte BBQ sauce, crispy fried onion strings on red leaf lettuce and sliced tomatoes.
Sliders Grilled Burger$12.95
Three burger patties grilled with TL seasoning and prepared medium well. Served on toasted slider buns with melted cheddar cheese, burger sauce, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and pickle chips.
French Dip Sandwich$17.95
Slow roasted, thinly sliced beef tip topped with melted provolone cheese piled high on a Parmesan grilled ciabatta bun and served with a side of horseradish cream and Rosemary Au Jus.
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
Seared Ahi Salad$17.95
Ahi tuna filet, seared rare with Cajun spices. Arugula, radicchio, Napa slaw & spring salad mix combined with red
bell peppers, cucumbers, mangos, soy glaze. Served with Wasabi Ginger Vinaigrette.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins$11.95
Six hand breaded chicken tenderloins, dipped in seasoned batter and fried to perfection. Served with Sriracha Fry Sauce and Peppercorn Ranch.
Location

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6

Phoenix AZ

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
