Go
Toast
  • /
  • Irving
  • /
  • Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.

350 Las Colinas Boulevard W.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Szechaun Orange Chicken$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Caesar Roasted Chicken$14.95
Roasted chicken, ciabatta croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese, fresh crisp romaine, arugula & radicchio spring mix.
Served with Caesar dressing.
*Items are served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness*
French Fries - Large$7.95
Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders$12.95
Jalapeños buttermilk marinated chicken double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Served on a toasted slider buns spread with chipotle aioli, topped with Napa slaw tossed with Sweet Chipotle dressing.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins$11.95
Six hand breaded chicken tenderloins, dipped in seasoned batter and fried to perfection. Served with Sriracha Fry Sauce and Peppercorn Ranch.
BBQ White Cheddar Burger$15.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with garlic aioli. Served with melted white cheddar cheese,
Black Butte BBQ sauce, crispy fried onion strings on red leaf lettuce and sliced tomatoes.
Smoked Turkey Club$15.95
Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .
Kung Pao Chicken$18.95
Spicy soy ginger glaze and Sambal chili tossed with chicken, green onions, peanuts, dried red chilies, garlic, ginger and cilantro. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
See full menu

Location

350 Las Colinas Boulevard W.

Irving TX

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Savory Riverside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kitchen 101

No reviews yet

K101 is a modern kitchen with whole foods that are uncomplicated and always gratifying. Never frozen, never rehashed, never exactly as you’d expect. The kitchen is full of fresh foods, fresh tastes, and fresh ideas. It will change the way you think about fast casual dining.

Zalat Pizza

No reviews yet

We are Pizza Zealots!

Via Real

No reviews yet

Thank you for letting us cook for you! Enjoy!
- The Via Real Team

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston