Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.

10205 SW Washington Square Road

Popular Items

Tuscan Romano Herb Crusted Chicken$20.95
Crispy Romano & Panko crusted chicken served with a bed of Parmesan Couscous and seasonal dinner vegetables. Topped with balsamic
marinated tomatoes, capers and drizzled with Lemon Herb Beurre Blanc.
Beer Cheese Soup - Cup$7.95
A mixture of cheddar, Parmesan and pepper jack cheese simmered with PBR beer, jalapeños, dry mustard, Worcestershire and Tabasco.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins$11.95
Six hand breaded chicken tenderloins, dipped in seasoned batter and fried to perfection. Served with Sriracha Fry Sauce and Peppercorn Ranch.
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio (Bottle)$12.00
Crispy Tater Tots$7.95
Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauce.
Szechaun Orange Chicken$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
Beer Battered Cheese Curds$11.95
Crispy fried cheese curds, coated in tempura beer batter. Served with sweet jalapeño jam.
Beer Cheese Soup -Bowl$9.95
A mixture of cheddar, Parmesan and pepper jack cheese simmered with PBR beer, jalapeños, dry mustard, Worcestershire and Tabasco.
Beer Battered Onion Rings$8.95
Lightly fried and served with choice or peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
PBR (16oz Can)$4.50
Location

10205 SW Washington Square Road

Tigard OR

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
