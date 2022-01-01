Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.
2290 NW Allie Ave.
Popular Items
Location
2290 NW Allie Ave.
Hillsboro OR
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Killer Burger
We're located in the Streets of Tanasbourne to get you refueled while you shop! No matter what brings you to the Streets we’ve got your Killer Burger made to order with 1/3 lb of local, 100% natural beef, stacked high with fresh ingredients and served with the best bacon and perfectly crispy fries.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0380
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Victorico's Mexican Food
Come in and enjoy!
Juice It Up!
Come in and enjoy!