Go
Toast

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.

2000 E Rio Salado Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Szechaun Orange Chicken$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
Smoked Turkey Club$15.95
Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .
Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad$15.95
Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders$12.95
Jalapeños buttermilk marinated chicken double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Served on a toasted slider buns spread with chipotle aioli, topped with Napa slaw tossed with Sweet Chipotle dressing.
Artichoke Spinach Dip$13.95
Parmesan cream sauce prepared with spinach, artichokes, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, cayenne pepper and fresh garlic. Topped with melted White Cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Served with white corn tortilla chips.
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
Caesar Roasted Chicken$14.95
Roasted chicken, ciabatta croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese, fresh crisp romaine, arugula & radicchio spring mix.
Served with Caesar dressing.
*Items are served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness*
BBQ White Cheddar Burger$15.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with garlic aioli. Served with melted white cheddar cheese,
Black Butte BBQ sauce, crispy fried onion strings on red leaf lettuce and sliced tomatoes.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
See full menu

Location

2000 E Rio Salado Parkway

Tempe AZ

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barrio Queen

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican Cuisine

THB

No reviews yet

1765 East University Drive, Tempe, AZ, 85281

The Original Genos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy Pizza, Subs, Phillies, wings and amazing baked fries and so much more!!!

Four Peaks Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston