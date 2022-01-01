Go
Thirsty Scholar - Somerville

Great food. Local beer. Your friendly neighborhood pub.

70 Beacon St

Popular Items

Scholar Burger$15.00
b&b pickles, pimento spread, American cheese, shredded lettuce
Fish & Chips$18.00
NE IPA battered white fish, crisp potatoes, coleslaw, tartar sauce
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
grilled with blackened seasoning, garlic aioli, cabbage slaw
Classic Caesar$12.00
garlic herb croutons, pecorino, house-made Caesar dressing
Fried Oysters$9.00
aioli, citrus salt, herbs
Deviled Crab$9.00
Veggie Burger$16.00
Salt & Vinegar Tots$8.00
served with garlic parsley aioli
Stacked Nachos$14.00
queso, pickled jalapenos, scallion sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
Deviled Eggs$9.00
Location

70 Beacon St

Somerville MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
