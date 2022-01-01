Thirsty Scholar - Somerville
Great food. Local beer. Your friendly neighborhood pub.
70 Beacon St
Popular Items
Location
70 Beacon St
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
BARRA
Mexican food and Latin American cocktails
TO GO: food, cocktails, beer & wine, bundles.
Perillas
Come in and enjoy!
Hot Box
GET LIT @ HOT BOX
The Jungle
A community music club in the concrete jungle.