The Thirsty Turtle Tavern

Enjoy the food, music, games and camaraderie!

265 Nautical Dr

Popular Items

WINGS$9.00
Naked chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce: bleu cheese, ranch, buffalo or bar-b-que
Meatlovers
Red sauce with pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef and bacon
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.00
Hawaiian Turtle$12.00
Grilled chicken with provolone, bacon, lettuce, and seared pineapple slice topped with sesame ginger sauce on a brioche bun and served with one side
7 INCH BYO$7.00
FAJITA NACHOS$12.00
Grilled fajita steak or chicken, onion and bell peppers served over tortilla chips and topped with cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and jalapenos
FISH BASKET$14.00
Hand battered, fried golden with malt vinegar or tartar sauce - choice of one side
12 INCH BYO
Choice of: Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, bacon, ham, mushroom, black olives, bell peppers, jalapenos, pineapple, tomato, banana peppers, marinara and mozzarella cheese
Turtle Burger$12.00
All beef patty with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and pickles on a toasted bun - served with one side
BUILD YOUR SALAD$5.00
Mixed greens, topped with tomato, bell pepper, onion, cheddar cheese, ham, carrots and cucumbers
Location

265 Nautical Dr

Grand Rivers KY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
