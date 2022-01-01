Go
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

829 SE 9th Ave.

Sizzlin' Hot Pot Stickers$10.95
Golden fried pork and vegetable gyozas served with ponzu sauce.
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
French Dip Sandwich$17.95
Slow roasted, thinly sliced beef tip topped with melted provolone cheese piled high on a Parmesan grilled ciabatta bun and served with a side of horseradish cream and Rosemary Au Jus.
Kung Pao Chicken$18.95
Spicy soy ginger glaze and Sambal chili tossed with chicken, green onions, peanuts, dried red chilies, garlic, ginger and cilantro. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Beer Cheese Soup -Bowl$9.95
A mixture of cheddar, Parmesan and pepper jack cheese simmered with PBR beer, jalapeños, dry mustard, Worcestershire and Tabasco.
Tuscan Romano Herb Crusted Chicken$20.95
Crispy Romano & Panko crusted chicken served with a bed of Parmesan Couscous and seasonal dinner vegetables. Topped with balsamic
marinated tomatoes, capers and drizzled with Lemon Herb Beurre Blanc.
Szechaun Orange Chicken$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
Spicy Fried Cauliflower$10.95
Fried sesame tempura battered cauliflower tossed in a Spicy Black Bean sauce. Topped with green onions and chopped cashews. Served with Sriracha aioli and Sriracha paste.
Portland OR

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Grand Stark Deli

A casual deli, coffee shop, meeting place and lunch spot conveniently located in Portland’s central eastside.
Grand Stark Deli offers local, seasonal takes on classic deli offerings, from a selection of house-made English muffins and pastries to made-to-order dishes using the best our local farmers and purveyors have to offer.

Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room

We strive to create joy in the universe. #poursomespaceinyourface

Bar Dune

An out of this world agave experience in Portland Oregon.

Grand Central

Six diverse restaurants all in one place! Bringing everyone together.
Central Kitchen, features scratch-made food that’s cravable with big flavors.
Soy Joy |Tortilla Sunrise | Southern Jewel | Killer Wings | Thirsty Lion all at one convenient location for curbside pick-up.

