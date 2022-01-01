Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill

For dinner: Thirsty’s offers an American menu with something to satisfy almost any appetite. Most notable are our succulent steaks. Each one is hand cut daily using the top 20% of aged, choice beef. Choose from prime rib, ribeye, sirloin and flat iron steaks. There’s also a healthy sampling of seafood, burgers, sandwiches, pork, chicken, appetizers, pastas and salads. We use as many fresh and organic ingredients as we can.



For drinks: Thirsty’s signature cocktails are just what the mixologist ordered! Weigh in on the great debate: Which flavor margarita reigns supreme?? There are 20 beers on tap and a generous selection of craft brews.



For entertainment: Thirsty’s unique atmosphere defies definition. There’s a dedicated room for games, and large screen televisions delight your eyes at every turn. Just wandering the large space and enjoying the décor is like visiting a pop culture museum. If you love sports or old Hollywood, you’ll be especially pleased.



GRILL

2704 Vine St • $$