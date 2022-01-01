Go
Toast

Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill

For dinner: Thirsty’s offers an American menu with something to satisfy almost any appetite. Most notable are our succulent steaks. Each one is hand cut daily using the top 20% of aged, choice beef. Choose from prime rib, ribeye, sirloin and flat iron steaks. There’s also a healthy sampling of seafood, burgers, sandwiches, pork, chicken, appetizers, pastas and salads. We use as many fresh and organic ingredients as we can.

For drinks: Thirsty’s signature cocktails are just what the mixologist ordered! Weigh in on the great debate: Which flavor margarita reigns supreme?? There are 20 beers on tap and a generous selection of craft brews.

For entertainment: Thirsty’s unique atmosphere defies definition. There’s a dedicated room for games, and large screen televisions delight your eyes at every turn. Just wandering the large space and enjoying the décor is like visiting a pop culture museum. If you love sports or old Hollywood, you’ll be especially pleased.

GRILL

2704 Vine St • $$

Avg 4.5 (375 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, crispy chicken, sliced eggs, and honey mustard dressing are used in this Thirsty’s favorite. Served with a breadstick.
Fettuccine Alfredo$8.50
Creamy alfredo tossed with noodles and topped with your choice of meat and Parmesan cheese. Served with a breadstick. 7.99
Chicken 10.99
Shrimp 12.99
Blackened Prime Rib 14.49
Pig Tails$7.50
Pork loin strips sliced thin, breaded and fried to perfection. Seasoned with Cajun spices and served with a side of white gravy.
Boneless Wings$9.00
Homestyle breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with celery and ranch.
Ranch
White Cheddar Mac N Cheese$8.50
A heaping portion of our white cheddar mac n’ cheese topped with your choice of meat and a Panko Parmesan crust. Served with a breadstick. 8.49
Chicken 10.99
Blackened Shrimp 14.49
Blackened Prime Rib 14.49
Chicken Fried Steak$11.50
Only in the Midwest can you find a country gravy covered steak like this. Served with two sides and a breadstick.
Thristy Burger$9.00
Flame grilled burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
Salmon$15.50
Atlantic salmon seasoned with lemon pepper and grilled moist, then brushed with a seasoned butter.
Served with 2 sides and a breadstick.
Honey Pecan Chicken$12.00
Chicken breast breaded and fried golden brown drizzled with homemade honey pecan glaze. Served with two sides and a breadstick.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2704 Vine St

Hays KS

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gambino's Pizza

No reviews yet

Dine In, Carry Out or Delivery
Lunch Buffet Daily 11-2
Wednesday Evening Buffet 5-8

Gambino's Pizza

No reviews yet

Dine In, Carry Out or Delivery
Lunch Buffet Daily 11-2
Wednesday Evening Buffet 5-8

Mokas - Hays

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pfonz Smokehaus and Catering LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston