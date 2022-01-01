Turntable at Thirty One West
Turntable at Thirty One West offers a diverse tapas selection, craft beer, and cocktails. The restaurant is located on the first floor of the Thirty One West music venue and event space located in historic downtown Newark, Ohio.
TAPAS
31 W Church St
31 W Church St
Newark OH
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
