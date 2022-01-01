Go
Toast

Thirty3's Burgers

Come in and enjoy!

11702 Spotswood Trail, suite 5

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Rock$13.00
BEEF PATTY TOPPED WITH A GROUND CHORIZO PATTY, QUESO, GUACAMOLE, LETTUCE, TOMATO
& CHIPOTLE MAYO
Parkway$13.00
BEEF PATTY TOPPED WITH BACON JAM, PICKLED ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO & CHEDDAR CHEESE
Chicken Tenders$5.25
Yorktown$12.00
BEEF PATTY TOPPED WITH GRILLED MUSHROOMS,
CARAMELIZED ONIONS, SWISS CHEESE, LETTUCE,
TOMATO & GARLIC AIOLI
Capital Burger$10.00
Beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onions
The Burg$13.00
BEEF PATTY TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, FRIED EGG, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO & HOUSE SAUCE
SERVED ON A EVERYTHING BAGEL
Grilled Cheese$5.25
Cheeseburger$5.25
Curly Fries$3.00
MYOB$6.00
See full menu

Location

11702 Spotswood Trail, suite 5

Elkton VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Moxie33 Coffee Co

No reviews yet

We are a specialty coffee shop serving any coffee creation, also fruit smoothies and plant based energy drinks. We also have baked goods made right here in our kitchen !

Thunderbird Cafe

No reviews yet

Breakfast all day everyday! Lunch menu including burgers and sandwiches, and southern cafe classics. We use fresh local ingredients to create hearty breakfast choices. Every thing is made from scratch down to the breads and sauces. Southern comfort at its finest in our fun and friendly valley cafe!

Hanks Grille & Catering

No reviews yet

Welcome to Hank's Grille and Catering serving upscale southern cuisine and barbecue in the Shenandoah Valley since 1988. We smoke all our meats over hardwood everyday and make all our foods from scratch; from our bakery to our cocktails. You will enjoy our chic-rustic and artistic atmosphere while dining in or on the patio.

Old 33 Beer and Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston