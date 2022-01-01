Go
  • Latrobe
  • Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers

Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers

Thirty's Craft Pizza & Beers

4433 US-30

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16"$18.00
12" Colossal Fish Sandwich$18.00
beer-battered or breaded cod filet served with side of house slaw
Chicken Salad w/ Fresh Cut Fries$16.00
mixed greens, fresh-cut fries, carrots, black & green olives, pickled beets & egg, cucumbers, red, orange, & yellow peppers
10"$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Salad w/ Fresh Cut Fries$16.00
mixed greens, fresh-cut fries, carrots, black & green olives, pickled beets & egg, cucumbers, red, orange, & yellow peppers
Boneless Wings$14.00
Hot Cheese Balls$10.00
hand-breaded hot pepper cheese served with honey mustard
Chippers w/ Ranch$5.00
crisped super-thin fresh cut potatoes served with ranch
Wings - Bone-In$20.00
14"$16.00
Location

4433 US-30

Latrobe PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
