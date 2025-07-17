Restaurant info

American Cuisine featuring scratch-cooking from the East Coast served in an upscale, casual and hip atmosphere highlighting local produce and meats. Featuring full bar and wine list, indoor and patio dining as well as eight seats at the "kitchen counter". This Little Pig is the dream of Jeff and Mandy Cooke. An upscale restaurant and bar featuring American Cuisine made from-scratch and served in a warm, friendly, casual and unique environment.