Restaurant banner image
American

This Little Pig

10651 Main St

Clarence, NY 14031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

American Cuisine featuring scratch-cooking from the East Coast served in an upscale, casual and hip atmosphere highlighting local produce and meats. Featuring full bar and wine list, indoor and patio dining as well as eight seats at the "kitchen counter". This Little Pig is the dream of Jeff and Mandy Cooke. An upscale restaurant and bar featuring American Cuisine made from-scratch and served in a warm, friendly, casual and unique environment.

Location

10651 Main St, Clarence, NY 14031

Directions

Similar restaurants in your area

Hayes Seafood House
View restaurantnext
Candy Apple Cafe
View restaurantnext
Angry Buffalo at The Rose Garden
View restaurantnext
Sto Lat Bar
View restaurantnext
The Oak Stave Drinkery and Eatery 5989 Transit Road, East Amherst
View restaurantnext
Mooney's West Seneca
View restaurantnext
D'Avolio Transit Rd
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2025 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston