This Little Pig

American Cuisine featuring scratch-cooking from the East Coast served in an upscale, casual and hip atmosphere highlighting local produce and meats. Featuring full bar and wine list, indoor and patio dining as well as eight seats at the "kitchen counter".
This Little Pig is the dream of Jeff and Mandy Cooke. An upscale restaurant and bar featuring American Cuisine made from-scratch and served in a warm, friendly, casual and unique environment.

4401 Transit Rd.

Popular Items

2 Pizzas and Large House Salad$45.00
Choice of 2 house made pizzas and large house salad
Meatball & Banana Pepper Pizza$20.00
our title belt meatballs, tomato-basil sauce, banana peppers, caramelized onions, and fresh mozzarella cheese
Gangstarr$20.00
tomato basil sauce, capicola, soppresata, house-made italiana sausage, mozzarella, honey, cracked pepper
Notorious P.I.G.$20.00
smoked pork, sliced meatball, bacon, sausage, ham, pepperoni, capicola, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, with carolina 'cue sauce and shaved red onion, dill pickles
Smoked Chicken Wings$16.00
a pound of our smoked chicken wings tossed in butter and cajun spices with smoked bleu cheese dressing
Wine Country Pizza$20.00
tomato-basil sauce, grilled summer squash, zucchini, sweet peppers, eggplant, oles family farm (alden, ny) spinach, fresh mozzarella, and cabernet cheddar cheese
2Pac$20.00
half white pizza with garlic oil and tomato and onion and half margarita pizza with basil and fresh mozz
Cheese and Pepperoni$20.00
house crust, tomato-basil sauce, cup and char pepperoni, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella and pecorino-romano
Kentucky Baked Onion Soup$11.00
sweet onions & thyme slowly braised with bourbon in rich beef bone broth baked with croutons, smoked provolone and parmesan cheese
Crispy Pickle Spears$11.00
hand breaded kosher dill pickle spears served with “awesome sauce”
Location

Williamsville NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
