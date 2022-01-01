Thisilldous Eatery
Down-to-Earth friendly staff, casual atmosphere and reasonable prices make us the ideal place. Our unique character and the ability to balance price and quality affords us the opportunity to make you feel at home and provide good food for all.
We are always striving to be more than expected by developing new menu items and offering you, our valued customers, the best possible products and service.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
320 Front Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
320 Front Street
Belvidere NJ
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
