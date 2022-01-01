Go
Thisilldous Eatery

Down-to-Earth friendly staff, casual atmosphere and reasonable prices make us the ideal place. Our unique character and the ability to balance price and quality affords us the opportunity to make you feel at home and provide good food for all.
We are always striving to be more than expected by developing new menu items and offering you, our valued customers, the best possible products and service.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

320 Front Street • $

Avg 4.7 (575 reviews)

Popular Items

Trails End$11.95
House Smoked Beef Brisket Served over Home Fries, Topped with Two Eggs (Any Style) Cheddar Cheese and Scallions. Served with Toast. Great with our Sweet Thang BBQ Sauce!
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.75
Our Pulled Pork Starts out with a Special Recipe
Dry Rub and is Slow Smoked with Applewood Locally Sourced. Served on a
Toasted Hard Roll with Your Choice of BBQ Sauce on the Side.
Reuben$8.95
Warm Corned Beef or Turkey Breast, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Russian Dressing on Grilled Rye.
2 Egg Daily Special (2)$4.95
2 eggs any style, served with homefries & your choice of toast.
Basic Omelette$5.95
Breakfast Burrito$9.75
Diced Tomatoes Blended with Two Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro, and Your Choice of Strip Bacon, Fresh Sausage, Smoked Ham, Spinach OR Broccoli. All folded in a Flour Tortilla, Grilled, and Topped with Chipotle Sauce. Served with Home Fries.
Hishy Hashie Hellava$9.95
Grilled Corned Beef Hast, Topped with Two Eggs (Any Style) Cheddar Cheese and Fresh Jalapeno Peppers in a Casserole Dish. Served with Home Fries and Toast.
Garden Veggie Grill$8.95
Baby Spinach, Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, and Two Scrambled Eggs on Grilled 7 Grain Bread with a Splash of Hot Sauce. Served with Home Fries.
Bacon (3 Strips)$3.95
Hatfield Bacon
Farm To Market Omelette$10.25
Tomato, Spinach, Broccoli, Onions, Peppers, Mushroom, Zucchini.
Location

320 Front Street

Belvidere NJ

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
