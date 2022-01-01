Go
Toast

Thistle and Leek

Thistle & Leek is a cozy destination in Newton Centre, inspired by London’s modern gastropubs. It is a casual neighbourhood refuge offering the ideal venue for a midweek celebration, a second date or a drink and a snack on the way home from the office. The menu is composed of small plates with a theme of local seasonality and is inspired by our travels through Europe. The wine list is old world. The cocktails are earnest and straightforward. The hospitality is warm and casual. We can’t wait to serve you.

105 Union Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

cavatelli$16.00
maine yellow eye beans, escarole, spring onions, fennel
house salade$7.00
winter lettuces, cucumbers, pepitas, celery seed vinaigrette
roasted baby beets$13.00
green goddess, hazelnut, pea tendrils
pork schnitzel$18.00
fingerlings, cucumber, cherry mustard
hanger steak$21.00
charred broccolini, horseradish cream
potato rosti$6.00
clam dip
young chicken$18.00
oat risotto, melted leeks, fava beans, mustard jus
pastrami cured trout$12.00
celery root remoulade, pickles, pumpernickel
lamb meatballs$12.00
tomato & ginger curry, garlic flatbread
See full menu

Location

105 Union Street

Newton MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blackbird Doughnuts® Union Street

No reviews yet

2019 BEST OF BOSTON -
BEST DOUGHNUTS

Lee's Burger Place

No reviews yet

Friendly. Affordable. Fast. That's how we do burger! The best burgers made with passionate labor that's akin to a mother's love and a father's care that will keep you wanting more!

Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little Big Diner

No reviews yet

Rice bowls, ramen & street food, plus beer, wine, sake & draft cocktails. Little Big Diner “makes it taste good”, by only using great ingredients. We use all-natural meats and only cage-free eggs. We are proud to partner with Sun Noodles, Bell & Evans, Coleman Natural and Heiwa Tofu, in order to provide you, our guest, with the best possible product.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston