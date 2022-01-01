Thistle and Leek
Thistle & Leek is a cozy destination in Newton Centre, inspired by London’s modern gastropubs. It is a casual neighbourhood refuge offering the ideal venue for a midweek celebration, a second date or a drink and a snack on the way home from the office. The menu is composed of small plates with a theme of local seasonality and is inspired by our travels through Europe. The wine list is old world. The cocktails are earnest and straightforward. The hospitality is warm and casual. We can’t wait to serve you.
105 Union Street
105 Union Street
Newton MA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
