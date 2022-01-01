Go
Thistle Pub & Grille

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

12500 Crystal Mountain Drive • $$$

Avg 4.1 (272 reviews)

Popular Items

Impossible Burger$15.00
plant-based "meat", MI cheddar, LTO, Brioche bun, fresh fruit
Roasted Beets$11.00
arugula, chevre, crisped chickpeas, roasted pepitas, golden raisins, orange tahini vinaigrette
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
cherrywood bacon, balsamic, Parmesan
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
Butcher Burger$16.00
Schaendorf Farms MI beef, aged cheddar, LTO, Brioche bun
Pretzel Tidbits$11.00
sea salt pretzel pieces, Thistle Scottish Ale croc cheese
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Mountain Wedge
tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onions, toasted walnuts, smoked blue cheese, bacon, balsamic vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12500 Crystal Mountain Drive

Thompsonville MI

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
