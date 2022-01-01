Go
Halal Cart - mediterranean street food

Mediterranean grill and street food . Healthy, tasty and fresh. Associated with the Halal CART.

483 Ellis street

Popular Items

Humus$5.00
with sumac, olive oil, warm pitta
Sprite$1.50
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$13.80
slow roasted all natural halal chicken thighs, served in lavash with lettuce cabbage mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cilantro, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce
Fries$3.00
Sumac, seasoned fries
Diet coke$1.50
Combo Rice Plate +2 Sides$17.80
slow roasted all-natural chicken thighs marinated in yogurt and shawarma spices, seasoned lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread, two sides
Chicken Rice Plate +2 Sides$16.80
slow roasted all-natural chicken thighs marinated in yogurt and shawarma spices, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce, tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread, two sides
Vegies$5.00
roasted eggplant, cauliflower, bell peppers, zucchini, herb tahini
Rice pudding$3.50
Gyro Rice Plate +2 Sides$16.80
seasoned lamb and beef mix cooked on rotisserie, comes with turmeric rice, crafted white sauce or tzatziki sauce, slice of pitta bread, two sides
Location

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
