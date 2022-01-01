Go
Toast

Thomas Hooker at Colt

Come in and enjoy!

140 Huyshope Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Meat, Egg & Cheese$6.00
Fried Egg with cheddar and your choice of bread and meat.
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Choice of Salted or Cinnamon Sugar.
Salted served with beer cheese and blonde ale mustard.
Cinnamon Sugar served with caramel sauce and vanilla icing.
Breakfast Burrito$7.50
2 eggs, choice of meat, cheddar- jack cheese, house made salsa, guacamole, chipotle sour cream
Veggie Panini$9.00
Spinach, tomato, grilled mushrooms, feta cheese, whole grain or sourdough bread
Grilled Cheese$10.00
Bacon, tomato, white cheddar, swiss, provolone on whole grain or sourdough.
Soup Of The Day Cup$3.00
Rotates weekly, call for this weeks selection
Chicken Pesto Panini$12.00
Housemade pesto, roasted peppers, mixed greens, cripsy bacon, fresh mozzarella, tomato on ciabatta bread
Turkey Bacon Sandwich$6.00
2 eggs, white cheddar, grilled onions, wheat bread
Cookies/ Brownies$2.00
fresh baked cookies and brownies. assorted/ rotates daily
Antipasto Salad$9.00
mixed greens, Italian meats, black olives, feta, red onion, cucumber
See full menu

Location

140 Huyshope Avenue

Hartford CT

Sunday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thomas Hooker Live

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mickey's Oceanic Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Pollo Guapo- Hartford

No reviews yet

Healthy-ish Fast Food. Bold Flavors.
#EatBirds #HandsomeAF

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street

No reviews yet

Jamie "The Bear" McDonald and the team at Bear's Smokehouse BBQ proudly serve authentic Kansas City style BBQ in a casual and fun atmosphere. Whether you are looking for a quick meal to take home or to have a great night out with your friends in our full service bar we have you covered.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston