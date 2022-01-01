Go
Toast

Thomas Rib Shack

Come in and enjoy!

2931-15th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Diet Mountain Dew$2.10
Cup of Water$0.40
See full menu

Location

2931-15th St

Tuscaloosa AL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mo'Bay Beignet Mobile

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mugshots Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Laid-back, convivial spot for gourmet burgers, sandwiches & salads, some with a Hawaiian twist, plus beer.

Half Shell Oyster House

No reviews yet

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

Brick & Spoon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston