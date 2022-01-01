Go
Thomas's Dining

33971 Plymouth Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Polish Trio$15.99
Two pierogi (potato & cheese or sauerkraut), one stuffed cabbage topped with red gravy, and one city chicken
Greek with Chicken$12.99
Fresh cut lettuce, ripe olives, pepperoncini, sliced beets, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, crumbled feta, and grilled chicken. Served with grilled pita bread.
Quart of Chicken Noodle Soup$9.99
Chicken Tender Dinner$14.99
Sliced and hand breaded all natural chicken to ensure the perfect crunch for every bite
Maurice Salad$12.59
Mixed greens, Swiss cheese, turkey, ham, green olives, gherkin & dill pickle, egg and homemade dressing. Served with grilled pita bread.
Pierogi$11.99
Six Pierogis filled with your choice of our potato & cheese, sauerkraut or a mix
Thomas's Burger with Fries$9.99
A 1/2 lb of Certified Angus Beef served with lettuce, tomato and pickle
Fish & Chips$15.99
Three of our Icelandic cod battered and fried with our French fries
Cobb Salad$12.59
Garden fresh greens, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, egg, Monterey jack and American cheese. Served with grilled pita bread.
Bacon Cheeseburger with Fries$11.99
A 1/2 lb of Certified Angus Beef served with lettuce, tomato and pickle with our bacon and American cheese
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

33971 Plymouth Rd

Livonia MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
