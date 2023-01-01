Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Thomaston
/
Thomaston
/
Cheese Fries
Thomaston restaurants that serve cheese fries
Rozzi’s Restaurant - 265 Watertown Rd
265 Watertown Rd, Thomaston
No reviews yet
Fries W/ Cheese Sauce
$5.50
More about Rozzi’s Restaurant - 265 Watertown Rd
Clocktown Brewing Co. - Thomaston
135 South Main Street, Thomaston
No reviews yet
Cheese Burger with Shore Fries
$9.00
More about Clocktown Brewing Co. - Thomaston
Browse other tasty dishes in Thomaston
Blt Wraps
Cheeseburgers
Sweet Potato Fries
Shrimp Basket
Philly Cheesesteaks
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Caesar Wraps
More near Thomaston to explore
Southington
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Plantsville
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Litchfield
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Waterbury
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Middlebury
No reviews yet
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(954 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(295 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(323 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(469 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(86 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston