Cheeseburgers in Thomaston

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Epicure Pizza & Grill - 19 Waterbury rd
19 Waterbury rd, Thomaston
|Cheeseburger***
|$14.00
Fresh Ground Beef, Pickles, Onions, American Cheese, Mozzeralla Cheese, and Homemade Russian Dressing
|Cheeseburger Fries
|$11.00
Crispy French Fries topped with Cheeseburger Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, chopped tomatoes, onions, and Russian Dressing
|Cheeseburger Wrap
|$8.95
Lettuce, pickles, russian dressing, american cheese , and onions
Rozzi’s Restaurant - 265 Watertown Rd
265 Watertown Rd, Thomaston
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Certified Angus cheeseburger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and applewood smoked bacon, served with fries or homemade soup.
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Burger with your choice of cheese & lettuce and tomato, served on a buttery Brioche roll, served with fries.
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$9.00