Chicken parmesan in Thomaston

Thomaston restaurants
Thomaston restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Epicure Pizza

19 Waterbury Rd, Thomaston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana Grinder$11.00
Breaded Chicken, mozzarella & Red Sauce
More about Epicure Pizza
Rozzi’s Restaurant - 265 Watertown Rd

265 Watertown Rd, Thomaston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$15.00
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with homemade marinara sauce & Mozzarella cheese.
Holly’s Grilled Chicken Wrap- Parmesan, Cheddar & Ranch Dressing- Cook Chicken on Flat Top Grill-$15.00
Grilled chicken with Parmesan & Cheddar cheeses, drizzled with ranch dressing, stuffed in a wrap, served with fries.
More about Rozzi’s Restaurant - 265 Watertown Rd

