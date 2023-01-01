Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Thomaston

Thomaston restaurants
Thomaston restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Epicure Pizza & Grill image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Epicure Pizza & Grill - 19 Waterbury rd

19 Waterbury rd, Thomaston

Avg 4.4 (115 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cobb wrap$9.95
Served with bacon, cheese, hard boiled egg, lettuce , tomato
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.95
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar dressing , and grilled chicken
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.95
Served with grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, lettuce, and ranch
More about Epicure Pizza & Grill - 19 Waterbury rd
Consumer pic

 

Rozzi’s Restaurant - 265 Watertown Rd

265 Watertown Rd, Thomaston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Grilled Chicken Wrap- Parmesan, Cheddar & Ranch Dressing$14.00
More about Rozzi’s Restaurant - 265 Watertown Rd

