Chicken sandwiches in Thomasville

Pyle’s Chicken Delite - 460 West Jackson Street
460 West Jackson Street, Thomasville
|Chicken Sandwich Only
|$6.99
Hubs and Hops
209 West Remington Avenue, Thomasville
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Breaded Chicken Breast with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, with hot honey sauce on Brioche Bun served with side of chips.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Baked Chicken with Cheddar Cheese, Romaine Lettuce and Tomato, on Sourdough Bread with Buffalo Ranch Spread served with side of chips.