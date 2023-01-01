Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Thomasville

Thomasville restaurants
Thomasville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Pyle’s Chicken Delite - 460 West Jackson Street

460 West Jackson Street, Thomasville

Chicken Sandwich Only$6.99
Hubs and Hops

209 West Remington Avenue, Thomasville

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Breaded Chicken Breast with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, with hot honey sauce on Brioche Bun served with side of chips.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Baked Chicken with Cheddar Cheese, Romaine Lettuce and Tomato, on Sourdough Bread with Buffalo Ranch Spread served with side of chips.
