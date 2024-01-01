Po boy in Thomasville
Thomasville restaurants that serve po boy
Pyle’s Chicken Delite - 460 West Jackson Street
460 West Jackson Street, Thomasville
|Po' Boy
|$12.99
Fried flounder or shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and typhoon sauce on French bread. Served with fries and a drink.
Locos Grill & Pub - Thomasville
256 Liberty St, Thomasville
|Fr Shrimp Po' Boy
|$13.49
Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.
|Gr Shrimp Po' Boy
|$13.49
Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.