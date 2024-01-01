Thomasville restaurants you'll love
Must-try Thomasville restaurants
SUNRISE DINER - -1026 RANDOLPH ST
-1026 RANDOLPH ST, Thomasville
|Popular items
|2 EGGS ANY STYLE
|$0.00
Served with Choice of Grits, Gravy, Hashbrowns(chunky or shreds)
Choice of Toast (white or wheat) or Biscuits.
|CHICKEN BREAST
|$11.95
SERVED WITH SALAD AND POTATO OR CHOICE OF VEGETABLE
|CHICKEN & WAFFLES
|$9.25
FRIED BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS OVER A BUTTERMILK BELGIUM WAFFLE. SPRINKLED WITH POWDERED SUGAR AND SERVED WITH SYRUP.
Joy Bar Coffee at Old Dominion Freight Line THOMASVILLE - Joy Bar Coffee at Old Dominion Freight Line THOMASVILLE
500 Old Dominion Way, Thomasville
|Popular items
|MATCHA LATTE
Stone-ground organic Japanese matcha sourced from Chad’s Chai. Each latte is made-to-order and whisked by hand - no pre-mixes here! Add your choice of syrup and milk to fully customize your drink!
|CINNAMON TOAST LATTE
|$5.50
One of our favorite lattes inspired by one of our favorite cereals!
|CHAI LATTE
Our house-brewed chai (sourced from Chad’s Chai) with your choice of milk. Add your choice of syrup at no additional charge.
CHAI: Organic full leaf Indian black tea, organic cinnamon, black pepper, clove, organic chili pepper, star anise, organic ginger, organic cardamom.
East Coast Wings - Thomasville, NC-112
920 Randolph Street, Thomasville