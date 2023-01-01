Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thompson Falls restaurants you'll love

Thompson Falls restaurants
  • Thompson Falls

Must-try Thompson Falls restaurants

Big Eddy's Deck image

 

Big Eddy's Deck Bar

219 W Main St, Thompson Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Cheese Dip$12.99
Spicy parmesan hot cheese dip, topped with green onion and tomato, served with peppered kettle chips.
Santo Huckleberry Marg$10.50
Locally harvested huckleberries and Santo Fino Blanco premium tequila take this cocktail over the top!
Campbell's Original Roast Dip$15.99
4 oz slow cooked roast, swiss cheese, garlic aioli, au jus served with shoestring french fries.
More about Big Eddy's Deck Bar
Main pic

 

Blue Hawk Pizza -

807 Main St, Thompson Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Supreme Pizza$0.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Cheese
The Bluehawk 10$0.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions
Pepperoni Lover$0.00
EIGHTY slices of pepperoni and melted mozzarella cheese!
More about Blue Hawk Pizza -
Banner pic

 

Rimrock Lodge - 6 Rimrock Lane, 4946 MT-200

6 Rimrock Lane, 4946 MT-200, Thompson Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Rimrock Lodge - 6 Rimrock Lane, 4946 MT-200

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

