Thompson Falls restaurants you'll love

Big Eddy's Deck Bar
219 W Main St, Thompson Falls
|Popular items
|Hot Cheese Dip
|$12.99
Spicy parmesan hot cheese dip, topped with green onion and tomato, served with peppered kettle chips.
|Santo Huckleberry Marg
|$10.50
Locally harvested huckleberries and Santo Fino Blanco premium tequila take this cocktail over the top!
|Campbell's Original Roast Dip
|$15.99
4 oz slow cooked roast, swiss cheese, garlic aioli, au jus served with shoestring french fries.
Blue Hawk Pizza -
807 Main St, Thompson Falls
|Popular items
|The Supreme Pizza
|$0.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Cheese
|The Bluehawk 10
|$0.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions
|Pepperoni Lover
|$0.00
EIGHTY slices of pepperoni and melted mozzarella cheese!