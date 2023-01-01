Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Thompson Falls

Thompson Falls restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Big Eddy's Deck Bar

219 W Main St, Thompson Falls

Takeout
Bowl of Red Chili$5.00
Our very beefy, three bean red chili is the mild one - yet full flavored and delicious - it's topped with cheddar cheese.
Chili Smothered French Fries$12.50
Spicy Denver green chili or three bean & beef red chili smothered shoestring fries topped with cheddar cheese.
Bowl of Green Chili$5.00
Spicy Denver green chili topped with cheddar cheese -a filling and warming bowl of deliciousness, house made by Chef Mark Campbell
Main pic

 

Blue Hawk Pizza -

807 Main St, Thompson Falls

Takeout
Sweet Chili Bone-in Wings$0.00
Bone-in Chicken Wings, tossed in Sweet Chili sauce.
Sweet Chili Boneless Wings$0.00
Boneless Chicken Wings, tossed in Sweet Chili sauce.
