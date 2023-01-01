Chili in Thompson Falls
Thompson Falls restaurants that serve chili
Big Eddy's Deck Bar
219 W Main St, Thompson Falls
|Bowl of Red Chili
|$5.00
Our very beefy, three bean red chili is the mild one - yet full flavored and delicious - it's topped with cheddar cheese.
|Chili Smothered French Fries
|$12.50
Spicy Denver green chili or three bean & beef red chili smothered shoestring fries topped with cheddar cheese.
|Bowl of Green Chili
|$5.00
Spicy Denver green chili topped with cheddar cheese -a filling and warming bowl of deliciousness, house made by Chef Mark Campbell