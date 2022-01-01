Go
Toast

Thompson Italian

Thompson Italian - now available in the comfort of your own home! Pick up your takeaway order from our patio entrance.
Thanks for your support. We can't wait to host you in the dining room again!

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

124 N Washington St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2950 reviews)

Popular Items

Butter Lettuce Salad$16.00
Market radishes, meyer lemon crema, hazelnuts, ricotta salata
Focaccia$7.00
Large section of freshly-baked focaccia. Slice it how you like at home!
Mafaldine$20.00
Long flat ribbon noodle with spring peas, asparagus, meyer lemon butter, parmesan
Rigatoni Bolognese$22.00
Beef bolognese, aged parmesan.
Spicy Pork Meatballs$14.00
Marinara, parmesan. Contains gluten. Six pieces.
Tortellini Verde$19.00
Swiss chard, ricotta, lemon zest, parmesan, aleppo
Spaghetti alla Chitarra$17.00
Pomodoro, basil, parmesan.
Artichokes Alla Romana$13.00
Lemon aioli, pecorino. Six pieces.
Garlic Bread$11.00
Four slices of focaccia slathered in garlic and parmesan. Served with marinara sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

124 N Washington St

Falls Church VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Preservation Biscuit Company

No reviews yet

Ultra-comforting house-made biscuits baked fresh daily and dressed up with all the best fixins.

Northside Social Falls Church

No reviews yet

The Little City's neighborhood coffeehouse, café, wine bar, & scratch bakery.

baddpizza - Falls Church

No reviews yet

Premium Ingredients - Dough and Sauce Mixed Daily - Cheese Shredded In Store - Hand Sliced Cup & Char Pepperoni

Wild Tacoz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our Wild Tacoz

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston