Thompson's Pizza
Thompson's Pizza is a family owned restaurant.
PIZZA • GRILL
20700 W Old US 12 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
20700 W Old US 12
Chelsea MI
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Grateful Crow
Come on in and enjoy!
Common Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Cleary's Pub.
At Cleary's Pub, we offer a commitment to a fresh menu and a perfectly comfortable dining experience.
Los Tres Amigos
Come in and enjoy!