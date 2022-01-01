Go
Thompson's Pizza

Thompson's Pizza is a family owned restaurant.

PIZZA • GRILL

20700 W Old US 12 • $$

Avg 4.7 (1310 reviews)

Popular Items

Deep Fried Pickles$7.99
Small Cheesy Bread Sticks$5.99
Extra Sauce$0.50
Large Pizza$12.99
Medium Cheesy Bread Sticks$7.99
Deep Fried Mushrooms$7.99
Large Cheesy Bread Sticks$9.99
Small Pizza$9.99
Mini Pizza$7.99
Medium Pizza$11.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

20700 W Old US 12

Chelsea MI

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
