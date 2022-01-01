Thompsonville American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Thompsonville
More about Betsie River Pizza & Subs
Betsie River Pizza & Subs
12500 Crystal Mountain Dr, Thompsonville
|Popular items
|Italian
|$11.00
pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion & italian dressing
|Pan Breadsticks
|$9.00
garlic parmesan butter and parmesan cheese. Comes with choice of dipping sauce
|Three-Cheese Breadsticks
|$14.00
topped with our three-cheese blend. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce
More about Wild Tomato
FRENCH FRIES
Wild Tomato
12500 Crystal Mountain Drive, Thompsonville
|Popular items
|Lodge Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
cavatappi, Gouda cheddar blend, Asiago gratin
|Triple Stack Pancakes
|$14.00
Made to order buttermilk batter, served with local maple syrup and your choice of bacon, link sausage, or turkey sausage. Add blueberries or strawberries $1 each
|Gouda Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Gouda & cheddar, MI Bread Company sourdough, cup of tomato bisque
More about Thistle Pub & Grille
FRENCH FRIES
Thistle Pub & Grille
12500 Crystal Mountain Drive, Thompsonville
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
romaine, Parmesan, focaccia croutons
|Thistle Fries
|$12.00
house seasoning, Parmesan, truffle, roasted garlic mayo
|Mountain Wedge
tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onions, toasted walnuts, smoked blue cheese, bacon, balsamic vinaigrette