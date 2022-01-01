Thompsonville American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Thompsonville

Betsie River Pizza & Subs image

 

Betsie River Pizza & Subs

12500 Crystal Mountain Dr, Thompsonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian$11.00
pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion & italian dressing
Pan Breadsticks$9.00
garlic parmesan butter and parmesan cheese. Comes with choice of dipping sauce
Three-Cheese Breadsticks$14.00
topped with our three-cheese blend. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce
More about Betsie River Pizza & Subs
Wild Tomato image

FRENCH FRIES

Wild Tomato

12500 Crystal Mountain Drive, Thompsonville

Avg 3.7 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lodge Mac & Cheese$14.00
cavatappi, Gouda cheddar blend, Asiago gratin
Triple Stack Pancakes$14.00
Made to order buttermilk batter, served with local maple syrup and your choice of bacon, link sausage, or turkey sausage. Add blueberries or strawberries $1 each
Gouda Grilled Cheese$12.00
Gouda & cheddar, MI Bread Company sourdough, cup of tomato bisque
More about Wild Tomato
Thistle Pub & Grille image

FRENCH FRIES

Thistle Pub & Grille

12500 Crystal Mountain Drive, Thompsonville

Avg 4.1 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad
romaine, Parmesan, focaccia croutons
Thistle Fries$12.00
house seasoning, Parmesan, truffle, roasted garlic mayo
Mountain Wedge
tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onions, toasted walnuts, smoked blue cheese, bacon, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Thistle Pub & Grille

