THORN + ROOTS
JUICE BAR. KINDA. SMOOTHIE BAR. OK. AVOCADO BAR. WHAT?! FROM LIP-SMACKING SMOOTHIES AND JUICES TO KILLER AÇAI BOWLS AND ‘HOLY CRAP THIS IS AWESOME’ AVOCADO TOASTS AND POWER BOWLS, YOU’LL BE JAZZED OVER OUR LOCALLY-SOURCED AND ORGANIC MENU.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
92 Church St. • $$
92 Church St.
Burlington VT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
