THORN + ROOTS

JUICE BAR. KINDA. SMOOTHIE BAR. OK. AVOCADO BAR. WHAT?! FROM LIP-SMACKING SMOOTHIES AND JUICES TO KILLER AÇAI BOWLS AND ‘HOLY CRAP THIS IS AWESOME’ AVOCADO TOASTS AND POWER BOWLS, YOU’LL BE JAZZED OVER OUR LOCALLY-SOURCED AND ORGANIC MENU.

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

92 Church St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (90 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN COBB JOB$13.50
Mixed Greens +Buffalo Chicken + Pickled Onions + Hard-Boiled Egg + Bacon + Cherry Tomatoes + Blue Cheese + Roasted Corn + Avo + Green Goddess Dressing
MEDITERRANEAN$12.95
Quinoa + Baby Kale + Chickpea Salad + Kalamata Olives + Cherry Tomatoes + Avo + Feta + Hummus + Tzatziki + Lemon + EVOO
BOWL 2: CLASSIC ACAI BOWL$13.50
BASE: Acai + Strawberries + Banana + Agave + Oat Milk
TOPPINGS: Strawberries + Blackberries + Kiwi + GF Granola + Shredded Coconut + Almond Butter + Agave Drizzle
ASIAN GINGER$12.95
Quinoa + Mixed Greens + Roasted Broccoli + Pickled Carrots + Edamame + Kimchi + Avo + Black Sesame Seeds + Garlic Sesame Dressing
MEAN GREEN$10.00
An energizing blend of organic spinach, mango, pineapple, banana + pineapple-coconut water for the perfect starter green smoothie. Don’t be mean. Go green.
BOWL 5: PB+J ACAI BOWL$13.50
BASE: Acai + Strawberries + Blueberries + Bananas + PB&J + Oat Milk
TOPPINGS: Strawberries + Blackberries + GF Granola + Toasted Coconut + Peanut Butter + Goji Berries + Cocoa Nibs + Agave Drizzle
AVOCADO + TOAST$8.50
Sourdough + Avo Mash + Avo Oil + TR Seasoning
HOLD THE CRUST PB+J$10.00
Bread crust is gross. Try pairing organic blueberries, banana, strawberries with oat milk + pb&j.
LATIN CHIPOTLE$12.95
Farro + Arugula + Black Beans + Roasted Corn + Charred Peppers + Pickled Onions + Cherry Tomatoes + Avo + Feta + Chipotle Dressing
MOROCCAN MAPLE$12.95
Farro + Mixed Greens + Roasted Cauliflower + Charred Carrots + Pickled Onions + Moroccan Slaw + Hummus + Avo + Harissa Maple Dressing
92 Church St.

Burlington VT

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
