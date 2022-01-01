Go
THORN + ROOTS

JUICE BAR. KINDA. SMOOTHIE BAR. OK. AVOCADO BAR. WHAT?! FROM LIP-SMACKING SMOOTHIES AND JUICES TO KILLER AÇAI BOWLS AND ‘HOLY CRAP THIS IS AWESOME’ AVOCADO TOASTS AND POWER BOWLS, YOU’LL BE JAZZED OVER OUR LOCALLY-SOURCED AND ORGANIC MENU.

381 New Jersey 17

Popular Items

ALMOND BANANA + TOAST$7.50
Multigrain + Almond Butter + Banana +
Honey + Walnuts
LATIN CHIPOTLE$12.95
Farro + Arugula + Black Beans + Roasted Corn + Charred Peppers + Pickled Onions + Cherry Tomatoes + Avo + Feta + Chipotle Dressing
AVOCADO + EGG$12.00
Multigrain + Avo Mash + Avo Rose + Poached Egg + Lemon Citronette + TR Seasoning
FIRST BASE$9.00
A blend of local/organic cucumber, celery, apple, kale, lemon + ginger that creates a delicious starter green juice. Next stop – world domination.
KALE ME CRAZY$10.00
Organic kale, strawberry, avocado, almond butter, mango, almond milk + agave smoothie, is a delicious mouthful of superfoods. It will have you screaming ‘oh, kale yeah’ after that first sip!
MOROCCAN MAPLE$12.95
Farro + Mixed Greens + Roasted Cauliflower + Charred Carrots + Pickled Onions + Moroccan Slaw + Hummus + Avo + Harissa Maple Dressing
BOWL 2: CLASSIC ACAI BOWL$13.50
BASE: Acai + Strawberries + Banana + Agave + Oat Milk
TOPPINGS: Strawberries + Blackberries + Kiwi + GF Granola + Shredded Coconut + Almond Butter + Agave Drizzle
AVOCADO + VEGGIE$12.50
Multigrain + Avo Mash + Arugula + Cherry Tomatoes + Pickled Onions + Pistachio + Green Goddess Dressing 
CHICKEN COBB JOB$13.50
Mixed Greens +Buffalo Chicken + Pickled Onions + Hard-Boiled Egg + Bacon + Cherry Tomatoes + Blue Cheese + Roasted Corn + Avo + Green Goddess Dressing
AVOCADO + BURRATA$14.00
Multigrain + Avo Mash + Avo Rose + Burrata  + Basil Olive Oil + Pistachio 
Location

381 New Jersey 17

Ridgewood NJ

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
