Taste of Philly

Open today 9:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

16603 Washington Street

Thornton, CO 80023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Menu

Most Popular

8" Original Cheesesteak
$9.29

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
$12.99

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

Chicken Cheesesteaks

12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
$12.99

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

Philly Cheesesteaks

12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
$12.99

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

16603 Washington Street, Thornton CO 80023

Directions

Gallery

