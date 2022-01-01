Thornwood Diner
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
50 Kensico Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
50 Kensico Rd
Thornwood NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Risotto
Come on in and enjoy!
Dai sushi
Come in and enjoy!
The Taco Project Pleasantville
Live, Love, Eat Tacos!
Fatt Root PVL
11 Wheeler Ave
Pleasantville, NY 10570
914.579.2552
fattroot.com