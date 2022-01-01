Cake in Thornwood
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Silvio's Restaurant & Pizzeria
628 COLUMBUS AVE, THORNWOOD
|Limoncello Marscapone Cake
|$5.95
Lemon marscapone over lemon
infused sponge cake topped with
white chocolate shavings
|Mississippi Mud Cake
|$5.95
|Rainbow Cake
|$5.95
Three colorful sponge cake layers filled with sweet raspberry jam and almond marzipan. Topped with chocolate icing, chocolate sprinkles, and Italian-colored blossom curls!