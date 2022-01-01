Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Thornwood

Go
Thornwood restaurants
Toast

Thornwood restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Thornwood Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Thornwood Diner

50 Kensico Rd, Thornwood

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chipotle Wrap$11.49
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.49
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap$11.49
More about Thornwood Diner
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Silvio's Restaurant & Pizzeria

628 COLUMBUS AVE, THORNWOOD

Avg 3.9 (95 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Buffalo chicken, crumbled Gorgonzola cheese, crispy onions, ranch dressing in a wrap. Served with Fries.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken Caesar salad in a wrap. Served with Fries.
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken, broccoli rabe, fresh mozzarella, Italian dressing. Served with fries.
More about Silvio's Restaurant & Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Thornwood

Chicken Sandwiches

Turkey Wraps

Clams

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Penne

Map

More near Thornwood to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Mount Kisco

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston