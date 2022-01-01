Go
Toast

Thoroughfare

Burger | Fries | Milkshakes | + More!

HAMBURGERS

367 Main Street • $$$

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)

Popular Items

IMPOSSIBLE SMASH BURGER$16.99
two vegan Impossible patties // American cheese // pickles // iceberg // minced onion // spesh sauce
*IMPOSSIBLE MEAT IS DESIGNED TO MIMIC REGULAR MEAT IN TASTE AND APPEARANCE*
FRIES$4.00
salt + pepper | NOT GLUTEN FREE
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
kewpie mayo // iceberg // pickles // American cheese // bacon
CHICKEN PATTY CONTAINS GLUTEN AND EGG
FILAYO FISH$13.99
fried haddock // American cheese // pickles // iceberg // tartar sauce
SMASH BURGER$12.99
two beef patties // American cheese // pickles // iceberg // minced onion // spesh sauce
SMALL VANILLA SHAKE$5.00
We teamed up with with Gifford's Ice Cream to bring em' to the yard // Topped a amarena cherry //
CONTAINS DAIRY, EGG
* Malt contains gluten
SMALL CHOCOLATE SHAKE$5.00
We teamed up with with Gifford's Ice Cream to bring em' to the yard // Topped with whipped cream and amarena cherry //
CONTAINS DAIRY
* Malt contains gluten
BBQ BACON BURGER$14.99
two patties // smoked bacon // bbq sauce // crispy fried onions // American cheese // pickles // iceberg // spesh sauce
KIDS BURGER$8.99
one patty // american cheese // soft potato bun
CRISPY GOCHUJANG CHICKEN$12.99
fried chicken // sweet + spicy gochujang sauce // American cheese // pickles // iceberg // creamy miso dressing
CHICKEN PATTY CONTAINS GLUTEN AND EGG
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

367 Main Street

Yarmouth ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Owl & Elm

No reviews yet

Owl & Elm is a food forward village pub serving fine food & drink devoted to classic comfort foods and neighbor friendly service.

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2

No reviews yet

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Pizza. Take-out, dine in, delivery

:: Dandelion Market ::

No reviews yet

The online market will be open for pre-orders weekly from Friday until Tuesday at 4PM. Schedule your pick up for the following Friday between 10AM and 2PM. *Holiday markets may have different schedules* All orders can be picked up at 81 Bridge Street, in Yarmouth. Park on the lower level and go in the big gray door with the 'G' sign next to it. Please mask during pick up. See you soon!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston