French onion soup in Thousand Oaks

Thousand Oaks restaurants
Thousand Oaks restaurants that serve french onion soup

La Princiere French Bakery, Patisserie and Cafe - 1341 Thousand Oaks Blvd #102

1341 Thousand Oaks Blvd #102, Thousand Oaks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Onion Soup$13.00
More about La Princiere French Bakery, Patisserie and Cafe - 1341 Thousand Oaks Blvd #102
MOUTHFUL EATERY

2626 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small French Onion Soup {Limited time}$6.00
Made with Rich turkey broth, roasted sweet white onion, fresh thyme and Gruyere crouton
Mouthful French Onion Soup {Limited time}$6.00
With rich turkey broth, slow roasted white onions, thyme + cheesy sourdough crouton
More about MOUTHFUL EATERY

