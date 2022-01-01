Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Thousand Oaks

Thousand Oaks restaurants
Thousand Oaks restaurants that serve salmon

MOUTHFUL EATERY

2626 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan seared Maple Miso Salmon$19.00
(AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM) puree , microgreens, balsamic reduction
Miso Maple Salmon Family Meal$0.00
Miso-maple marinated salmon served with creamy red potato mash, garlic green beans, freshly baked ciabatta, mixed greens salad with citrus vinaigrette
Requires 48 hours notice
More about MOUTHFUL EATERY
Trattoria Farfalla Westlake - 160 Promenade Way

160 Promenade Way, Westlake Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmone Salad$24.95
Grilled Salmon over a bed of marinated vegetables in a house vinaigrette
Farfalle Al Salmone$24.95
Smoked salmon and peas in a light vodka pink sauce
Salmone Al Zafferano$36.95
Grilled Atlantic salmon filet with leeks and asparagus in a mustard and saffron sauce, served with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli
More about Trattoria Farfalla Westlake - 160 Promenade Way

