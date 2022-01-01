Salmon in Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks restaurants that serve salmon
More about MOUTHFUL EATERY
MOUTHFUL EATERY
2626 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks
|Pan seared Maple Miso Salmon
|$19.00
(AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM) puree , microgreens, balsamic reduction
|Miso Maple Salmon Family Meal
|$0.00
Miso-maple marinated salmon served with creamy red potato mash, garlic green beans, freshly baked ciabatta, mixed greens salad with citrus vinaigrette
Requires 48 hours notice
More about Trattoria Farfalla Westlake - 160 Promenade Way
Trattoria Farfalla Westlake - 160 Promenade Way
160 Promenade Way, Westlake Village
|Salmone Salad
|$24.95
Grilled Salmon over a bed of marinated vegetables in a house vinaigrette
|Farfalle Al Salmone
|$24.95
Smoked salmon and peas in a light vodka pink sauce
|Salmone Al Zafferano
|$36.95
Grilled Atlantic salmon filet with leeks and asparagus in a mustard and saffron sauce, served with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli