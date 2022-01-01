Go
The Hall on the Yard

1412 Alden Road

Popular Items

POKE ROSE BOWL$10.95
Choice of Protien, (see below) Sesame-Ginger Sauce, Edamame, Avocado, Seaweed, Scallion, Radish, Mixed Greens, Jasmine Rice, Spicy Aioli, 7 Spice, Sesame Seeds
Paratha (Qt-2)$5.00
Flaky and crispy bread.
Jerk Chicken$18.00
Grilled chicken seasoned and marinated in a classic jerk sauce, served a medium spicy
Paneer Tikka Masala (Veg)$19.00
Marinated Paneer cubes cooked to perfection and then cooked in spicy gravy. Served with coconut milk infused saffron rice.
Margarita Flatbread$16.00
Hand Tossed 00 Dough, Rustic Marinara, Oat Milk Burrata, Fresh Basil
BBQ BOWL$10.95
Choice of Protein, (see below) Huli-Huli BBQ Sauce, Cabbage Mix, Sweet Peppers, Cucumber Kimchi, Jasmine Rice, Mixed Greens, Coconut-Garlic Sauce, Crispy Garlic, Scallion, Sesame Seeds
Humbl Cheeseburger$15.00
Our Signature Humbl Burger, Cashew Queso, Humbl Sauce, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato
The Fire Bird$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
PULLED BBQ CHIC$16.95
Pulled Huli-Huli BBQ Rotisserie Chicken, Sweet Potato Salad, Spaghetti Squash, Pineapple-Sweet Pepper Puree, Ginger Tomato, Crispy Garlic, Sesame, Scallion
1412 Alden Road

Orlando FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
