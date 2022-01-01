Bars & Lounges
Thr3es Above High
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
166 Reviews
$
2203 N High St
Columbus, OH 43201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2203 N High St, Columbus OH 43201
Nearby restaurants
Understory
Understory is a new experience from the team at Wolf’s Ridge Brewing rooting our community to the natural beauty and history of Columbus.
Pasta Villa
Come in and enjoy!
Emmett's at Open Air
Operating 7 days a week, Emmett's offers a varied menu in a friendly, relaxed and welcoming environment.
Fives Up High
Just a dive bar keeping dive bars alive on the greatest campus in the world!