Go
Toast

Thrall Country Diner

Come in and enjoy!!

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

216 E Hwy 79 • $$

Avg 4.7 (430 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Takeout

Location

216 E Hwy 79

Thrall TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MasFajitas

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy !!!!

Louisiana Longhorn Cafe

No reviews yet

Cajun Food with an Attitude

Circleville General Store

No reviews yet

Bar and grill

Greenhouse Craft Foods - Taylor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston