Hoppy Days Diner

Welcome to our online ordering page. Our menu has changed so please take a look around!

SANDWICHES

931 Main St • $

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich$7.00
Belgium Waffle$8.00
2 Eggs$7.00
3 Eggs$7.50
French Toast
Plain Omelette$7.00
Side Strawberries$3.50
Pancakes
Western Omelette$14.00
Big Willie$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

931 Main St

Willimantic CT

Sunday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

